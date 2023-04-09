Clemson seeing ‘different XT' this spring

Xavier Thomas has always been an explosive athlete, and he’s got a clean bill of health again to go with it.

As he gets prepared for his final season in a Clemson uniform, Thomas is also approaching the game with a different level of maturity, according to his position coach.

“If we can keep him locked in and he’s good in his head space, he’s focused and dialed in, that’s the best version of XT,” defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall said. “And that’s what I see right now.”

Not many people expected Thomas to still be part of Clemson’s program at this point after he signed with the Tigers as one of the nation’s top prep prospects in 2018, though Hall said he wasn’t surprised Thomas elected to return for a sixth season. Not after another injury that cost Thomas all but three games a season ago.

Thomas’ hopes of using a full season to boost his draft stock were dashed when he fractured his foot during preseason camp. He returned midway through the season but reaggravated the injury and shut things down for good after logging just 52 defensive snaps.

“If you’ve been injured and you haven’t done the things he wanted to do from a football standpoint, and we talk about his draft stock, it wasn’t where it needed to be,” Hall said. “So now he gets a chance to come back and hopefully stay healthy and prove that he deserves to be one of those top guys.”

After a second surgery late last season, Thomas is getting back to full strength. He’s been limited this spring as a precaution, going through individual drills while being held out of team work.

But Hall said Thomas, who at one point in his career contemplated giving up football, is in a good head space at the moment. He’s also seen Thomas more engaged than he has at any point during Thomas’ time at Clemson.

“I saw that he stepped up the other day and has just been a vocal guy in my meetings,” Hall said. “On the field, I’m asking him questions: What did you see? How can you encourage these (younger) guys? That’s a different XT. He’s never been that guy before. So that’s encouraging for me as a position coach knowing that I’m preaching a message, but I’ve got one of my guys right there – he and (fellow defensive end Justin) Mascoll both – encouraging the players. And that’s what we’ve got to have.”

As for the next step in Thomas’ game, Hall said it’s in the details. While Thomas is perhaps the most lethal pass-rush threat left on Clemson’s roster – he’s got 14.5 career sacks and had 17 quarterback pressures in 2021 – being more physical and understanding block recognition in the run game are areas where Thomas can improve, Hall said.

But staying available is the primary objective for Thomas.

“We’ve just got to keep him healthy,” Hall said. “And if that happens, he could tear this place up and be really, really good. And that’s what we’re looking for.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

