Even Simpson was surprised by his NFL Combine performance

Trenton Simpson turned on the burners at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in early March, running a blazing 4.43 40-yard dash.

That’s obviously an outstanding time, especially considering he’s a 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker. That 4.43 40 was the second-fastest among all linebackers at the combine.

And as it turns out, it’s faster than Simpson thought he would run. The former Clemson star shared during an appearance on NFL Network’s NFL Total Access that even he was surprised by the time he posted.

“Well, actually, I did a lot better than I prepared for,” Simpson said. “I went in with a goal of maybe 4.48, 4.49, but I put in some major work in Texas. And when I went out there and ran, I felt great. Like, when I finished through the line, I was like, ‘OK, I just did something right there.’ But the reaction from my parents, that’s what they expected of me. My dad, he was like, ‘I knew you were gonna do that.’ My friends back home were just happy for me. They said I was always fast, but 4.43 is really, really fast, especially being 235.”

Following the NFL Combine, Simpson proceeded to put on an athletic show at Clemson’s pro day March 14 — which just so happened to be his father’s birthday.

Simpson spoke about how blessed he is to have both of his parents by his side throughout the NFL Draft process.

“It’s been amazing to have two supportive parents,” he said. “They’ve truly been here every step of the way. Definitely my mom’s been a great mother and a great role model for me throughout this process, just keeping me positive, and just taking this whole experience together with them. Taking these visits. I was able to have my parents at the combine, pro day. So, that’s very special to me. They’re definitely exciting. When they’re there, I know I’ve gotta put on a show and make sure I make them proud every time. So, I’m blessed for sure.”

A 2022 Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection, Simpson tied for third on the team last season with 77 tackles (4.0 for loss) as credited by the coaching staff and had 2.5 sacks to go with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles across 12 games. A year earlier as a sophomore in 2021, Simpson ranked third on the team with 78 tackles and finished second in both tackles for loss (12.0) and sacks (6.0) over 13 games.

In his Clemson career (2020-22), Simpson racked up 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 37 games.

.@ClemsonFB LB @TrentonSimpson_ ran a 4.43 at the Combine… this guy has some wheels 💨 (via @NFLTotalAccess) 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/tx30O01x0k — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 7, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

