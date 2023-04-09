Hall mum on new-look DE pecking order

Clemson will still have some familiar faces on the edges of its defensive line come the fall. The Tigers will also have some new ones when it comes to helping out at that position.

And any directions Lemanski Hall may be leaning in that regard are being kept close to the vest.

“That’s why I’ve graded every scrimmage and every practice rep,” Clemson’s defensive ends coach said. “I’m still sitting down and I’m evaluating everything. Hopefully coming out of spring, I can have somewhat of a pecking order. But I really don’t right now.”

Clemson got some good news to begin the offseason when Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll both decided to return for sixth seasons to presumably take over as starters. With Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry moving on to the NFL and top backup Kevin Swint now at Georgia State, that leaves the Tigers in search of new rotational pieces at the position among other players that have logged few defensive snaps during their time at Clemson.

“We’re not there yet,” Hall said of the young defensive ends, “but they are definitely making strides.”

The most experienced edge defender on the roster other than Thomas and Mascoll is fifth-year senior Greg Williams, who’s played 168 snaps over 19 career games. With Thomas (foot) and Mascoll (ankle) limited at times this spring, Williams has gotten some run with the first-team defensive line. So has former four-star recruit Cade Denhoff, who’s entering his third year in the program. Zaire Patterson is another third-year sophomore at the position that’s bided his time, and redshirt freshman Jaheim Lawson has impressed with his natural rush abilities this spring.

Meanwhile, early enrollee TJ Parker has shown enough to earn reps with the second team at times this spring. Hall said there have been one or two of those players that have shown they may be ready to be significant contributors come the fall, but consistency has been an issue.

“I don’t want to say yet, but I do have guys that are doing a really good job,” he said. “But it’s ebbs and flows. It’s not consistent. Guys are still making mental errors. Guys are still misaligned. So, at one moment, you look around and it’s. ‘Oh man, they’re making some strides.’ And then the next day, it’s, ‘Oh my goodness.’

“They’re young guys, so they’re going to make some mistakes. I don’t want to say who’s my third or fourth (end). I just think all the guys are working hard, and they’ve got to continue to do that. And I’m going to continue to evaluate until we get to fall camp.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

