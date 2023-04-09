PFF predicts fifth-year option decisions for two former Tigers

A national outlet recently predicted the fifth-year option decisions for every first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus took a look at every 2020 first-round draft pick, giving a prediction about whether or not the fifth-year option for each player will be picked up.

Spielberger predicted that the Arizona Cardinals will decline the fifth-year option for former Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted eighth overall in 2020.

If the Cardinals exercise Simmons’ fifth-year option, he would be with the team through the 2024 season at $12.7 million. If the Cardinals don’t exercise it, he would become a free agent next offseason as a 25-year-old.

Simmons has appeared in 50 games (37 starts) over his first three NFL seasons. He has totaled 258 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, four interceptions, 16 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career.

“After being shuffled around a bit on defense, Simmons appears to have found a home as a box safety/slot player in Arizona, earning a career-best 67.9 grade in 2022 and showing the type of athleticism that made him a top-10 pick, including an acrobatic pick-six against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football,” Spielberger wrote. “However, new head coach Jonathan Gannon could shake things up even more upon his arrival.

“Arizona has a lot invested in safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson already, plus they used a first-round pick the following year on linebacker Zaven Collins, so perhaps the team would be better served investing resources elsewhere on a roster that needs a ton of help.”

As for former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the 16th overall pick in 2020, Spielberger unsurprisingly predicted that the Falcons will exercise his fifth-year option.

If that’s the case, as expected, Terrell’s fifth-year option would cost the Falcons $12.34 million in 2024.

Through his first three NFL campaigns, Terrell has become one of the best young players at his position in the NFL and one of his team’s most dependable players on the defensive side of the ball. A 2021 second-team All-Pro, the 24-year-old has posted 149 tackles, 32 passes defended, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 44 career games.

“Terrell was arguably a Pro Bowl snub in 2021 after earning an 85.6 coverage grade that ranked second among cornerbacks, and despite a bit of a dip in 2022, he is unquestionably one of the best young players in the game at shutting down opposing wide receivers,” Spielberger wrote. “This will be an easy decision for Atlanta, and a new-look defense that added pass-rush help in free agency should hopefully make Terrell’s life easier going forward.”

May 1 is the deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

