Bresee reflects on favorite moment from Clemson career, decision to go pro & more

Bryan Bresee spent the last three seasons playing for Clemson and was a three-time All-ACC selection from 2020-22, as well as a freshman All-American and the conference’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. Last season, the star defensive tackle posted 16 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups over 10 games (seven starts) en route to second-team all-conference honors.

As Bresee gets ready to start the next chapter of his life and career in the NFL, he joined Clemson alums Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain on the Gramlich & Mac Lain show and reflected on his favorite moment from his time as a Tiger. Bresee pointed to Clemson’s latest ACC Championship, which came when the Tigers beat North Carolina 39-10 on Dec. 3, 2022.

“There’s been a bunch of really good moments,” Bresee said. “I would say for me, this last ACC Championship this past year was definitely really special, just how everything kind of came together at the end of the year there and the team played so well together. Winning championships are hard, so it was really special for that team that we had last year to go out and do it.”

A former five-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in the country for the 2020 class, Bresee also looked back on his college decision during the recruiting process and why he chose to be a Tiger over going to schools like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State.

“There was a lot that went into it in high school,” Bresee said. “Went and visited just about everywhere I feel like during my high school days. At the end of the day, meeting with all the coaches at Clemson and getting to be around some of the players and seeing the culture that was at Clemson, it’s just where I thought I’d grow the most as a player and as a man. So, I thought the people around me were the right people to make that happen.”

Bresee finished his Clemson career with 64 total tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety across 26 games (21 starts). The 6-foot-5, 298-pounder declared for the NFL Draft on Jan. 2, 2023.

Bresee was asked how close he was to coming back to Clemson for a fourth season in 2023.

“I definitely wasn’t 100 percent set in stone throughout this year,” he said. “Had a lot going on this year, so wasn’t 100 percent set on heading out after everything. But I was just kind of waiting until the end of the season, talking to Coach (Dabo) Swinney, Coach (Woody) McCorvey, figuring out what the next step would kind of look like for me. But wanted to finish out the season and kind of just see where it put me at the end, and I waited to decide until then.”

“There was so many different factors that kind of went into it (decision to turn pro),” Bresee added. “But at the end of the day, I felt really prepared for it and ready for the next level, and that’s kind of what it came down to.”

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 27-29. Some have pegged Bresee as a player who will come off the board in the first half of the first round while others have him sliding to be a late first-rounder if not early in the second.

Ultimately, when Bresee hears his name called and gets drafted later this month, it will be a lifelong dream come true for him.

“There’s a video that my mom posted on Facebook when I declared from me in like first grade saying I wanted to play in the NFL for a school project,” he said. “It’s been a lifelong goal of mine, dream of mine, and I’m sure it’ll be an emotional moment when it does come true – not only for me but my family, how much they all have sacrificed, and just always having my back through all of it and have never doubted anything that I’ve believed in. So, it’ll be a special moment.”

You can check out Bresee’s full interview with Gramlich and Mac Lain below: