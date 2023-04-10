Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 8

Clemson (19-14, 4-8 ACC) picked up a midweek run-rule win over #17 Coastal Carolina before being winning two of three games at Florida State. The Tigers travel to Georgia Tuesday for a game televised on SEC Network before welcoming Notre Dame to Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend (Friday game on ACC Network).

Overall Record: 19-14 (4-8 ACC) Last Week: 3-1 (2-1 ACC) 4/4 Tuesday #17 Coastal Carolina W, 16-6 (7) 4/6 Thursday @ Florida State L, 1-5 4/7 Friday @ Florida State W, 8-1 4/8 Saturday @ Florida State W, 6-2 Next Week: 4/11 Tuesday @ Georgia (18-14) 7:00PM (SECN) 4/14 Friday Notre Dame (17-12, 7-8 ACC) 8:00PM (ACCN) 4/15 Saturday Notre Dame (17-12, 7-8 ACC) 4:00PM 4/16 Sunday Notre Dame (17-12, 7-8 ACC) 1:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, April 10th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Caden Grice

The junior first baseman from Greer, SC earned his fourth straight hitter-of-the-week award after going 6-for-12 (.500) in four games last week. Grice had two doubles, a homer, five walks, four runs, and nine RBI while leading the team in on-base percentage (.667) and slugging percentage (.917).

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Ethan Darden

The freshman lefty from Rock Hill, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance over two starts last week. In 8.0 innings, Darden allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits (.214 OBA) with two walks and four strikeouts while earning his second career win on Friday at Florida State.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored their opponents 31-14 last week while outhitting their opponents .300 (39 hits) to .248 (31 hits). On the week, Clemson had seven doubles, a triple, three homers, 24 walks, and five HBPs against 35 strikeouts while going 3-3 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.27 ERA, allowing 14 runs (12 earned) in 33.0 innings with 10 walks and three HBPs against 28 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .980 clip, committing three errors in 148 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson makes their annual trek to Athens on Tuesday evening to take on Georgia. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 128-110-2, including a 72-49 mark in Athens. Clemson welcomes Notre Dame to Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend. The teams are tied 13-13 all-time with the Fighting Irish holding a slim 7-6 lead in games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Notre Dame has won the last three series between the teams (7 of 9 games) after the Tiger won the previous three series (9 of 10 games).

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.