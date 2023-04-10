Clemson draft prospect reportedly visiting with Jaguars today

A top Clemson draft prospect is reportedly set to meet with several NFL teams, including one today.
Defensive end Myles Murphy is visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars today, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The Jaguars, of course, already have a few former Tigers on their roster in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and offensive lineman Tyler Shatley.
Rapoport also reported that Murphy will meet with the Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons following his visit with the Jags.
Murphy put on an impressive performance during his personal pro day last Tuesday, when he didn’t disappoint the 22 teams in attendance while displaying his skills and speed and running a 4.51 40-yard dash. The 6-foot-5, 268-pounder had been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him from working out for NFL teams at the scouting combine and again at Clemson’s pro day.
A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy was credited with 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), a team-high-tying 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 13 games (11 starts). He finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 38 games.
The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.
#Clemson edge Myles Murphy, who solidified his spot as a first-rounder with an impressive Pro Day, is visiting the #Jaguars today, source said. After this, he's at the #Bengals, #Texans, and #Falcons.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023
Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!