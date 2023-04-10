Clemson draft prospect reportedly visiting with Jaguars today

A top Clemson draft prospect is reportedly set to meet with several NFL teams, including one today.

Defensive end Myles Murphy is visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars today, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Jaguars, of course, already have a few former Tigers on their roster in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and offensive lineman Tyler Shatley.

Rapoport also reported that Murphy will meet with the Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons following his visit with the Jags.

Murphy put on an impressive performance during his personal pro day last Tuesday, when he didn’t disappoint the 22 teams in attendance while displaying his skills and speed and running a 4.51 40-yard dash. The 6-foot-5, 268-pounder had been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him from working out for NFL teams at the scouting combine and again at Clemson’s pro day.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy was credited with 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), a team-high-tying 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 13 games (11 starts). He finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 38 games.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.