Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 9

No. 4 Clemson (37-4, 12-3 ACC) picked up a midweek win over Furman before being swept in a hard-fought three-game series against sixth-ranked Florida State. The Tigers travel to archrival South Carolina on Tuesday before hitting the road to for a series at NC State this weekend (Sunday on ACC Network).

Overall Record: 37-4 (12-3 ACC) Last Week: 1-3 (0-3 ACC) 4/5 Wednesday Furman W, 4-1 4/6 Thursday #6 Florida State L, 0-7 4/6 Thursday #6 Florida State L, 1-4 4/7 Friday #6 Florida State L, 2-3 Next Week: 4/11 Wednesday @ South Carolina (27-11) 6:00PM 4/14 Thursday @ NC State (14-26, 5-10 ACC) 6:00PM 4/15 Friday @ NC State (14-26, 5-10 ACC) 2:00PM 4/16 Saturday @ NC State (14-26, 5-10 ACC) 4:00PM (ACCN) Records and rankings as of Monday, April 10th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

McKenzie Clark

The junior outfielder from Myakka City, FL earned her second hitter-of-the-week award after going 6-for-11 (.545) in four games last week. Clark had three doubles, three walks, and three runs with a team-best .643 on-base percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Brooke McCubbin

The sophomore righty from Locust Grove, GA earned her first pitcher-of-the-week award for her work in two outings last week. In 8.2 innings, McCubbin allowed two runs (two earned) on three hits (.103 OBA) with four walks and a strikeout while earning her fourth win of the season.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers were outscored 15-7 last week while being outhit .190 (19 hits) to .182 (18 hits). On the week, Clemson had six doubles, a homer, eight walks, and three HBPs against 15 strikeouts while going 3-5 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 2.50 ERA, allowing 15 runs (10 earned) in 28.0 innings with 12 walks and 13 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .978 clip, committing three errors in 134 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson travels to South Carolina for the third straight season looking to sweep the home-and-home series after winning 10-0 in five innings in Clemson earlier this season. The Tigers lead the all-time series 4-0, winning 6-0 in Columbia in 2021 and sweeping a home-and-home series (8-1 at Clemson, 3-1 at South Carolina) last season in additional to this season’s win. Clemson travels to NC State for the first time ever this weekend. The Tigers swept a four-game series at Clemson in 2021, winning two doubleheaders (9-3, 4-3 and 4-3, 4-3).