Former Clemson DL re-signing with this NFL team

An NFL team is bringing back this former Clemson defensive lineman once again.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson is re-signing with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Following two seasons away from Buffalo, Lawson returned to the Bills last offseason after signing a one-year deal with the team ahead of the 2022 season. He left Buffalo as a free agent following the 2019 season, when he posted a career-best 6.5 sacks. A first-round pick of the Bills coming out of Clemson back in 2016, Lawson spent the first four seasons of his career in Buffalo (2016-19), then played with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets from 2020-21 before rejoining the Bills for the 2022 campaign. Lawson was on the roster fringe during training camp in August last year, but after starting the season as a backup, he ultimately became a starting defensive end for the Bills from Week 12 on. Overall, in 15 games (six starts) during the regular season, he recorded 31 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass deflection. The 28-year-old has 25 sacks, 40 tackles for loss and 70 QB hits in 93 career games. The #Bills are bringing DE Shaq Lawson back, source says. One-year deal to remain in Buffalo. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 10, 2023 Run it back glad to be home https://t.co/tR2136EoHu — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) April 10, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

