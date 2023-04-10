Former Tiger set to make first start with the Braves

A former Clemson shortstop is set to make his starting debut with the Atlanta Braves tonight.

Former Tiger infielder turned MLB outfielder Eli White is slated to make his first career start as an Atlanta Brave in Monday night’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.

White’s first start in Atlanta comes after the former Tiger was optioned to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers at the beginning of the 2023 season and later called up to the Braves on Friday, April 7, to take the place of Michael Harris, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday for a lower back strain.

Prior to tonight’s start, the Palmetto State native has appeared in one game for the Braves thus far, seeing an at-bat in Atlanta’s 10-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday, April 9.

Before suiting up for the Braves, White played three seasons in the majors with the Texas Rangers before being traded to Atlanta in December of 2022.

In his three seasons with the Rangers, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound outfielder recorded 47 runs off 65 hits with 10 doubles, one triple and 28 RBIs along with a .185 batting average, .259 on-base percentage and a .295 slugging percentage.

After playing three seasons with the Tigers, White was drafted in the 11th round (No. 322 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

