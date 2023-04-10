Packer talks Clemson, 'the million-dollar question' & more

On ACC Network’s ACC PM show, the co-hosts recently discussed “one question you need answered” for each team in the conference.

For Clemson, that question posed was, “What will be the dynamic between Garrett Riley and Cade Klubnik?”

Mark Packer, one of the aforementioned show’s co-hosts, weighed in.

“The big question’s gonna be Garrett Riley, right, what’s Clemson’s offense gonna look like,” Packer said. “Cade Klubnik’s back, they actually have a lot of pieces back. A lot. Not as much as Florida State, who has more back than anybody else in the Football Bowl Subdivision. But the Tigers have a lot of pieces back from an ACC Championship and Orange Bowl berth. But the Garrett Riley system is going to be the million-dollar question.”

Packer is also curious to see how Clemson’s wideouts perform this season.

“For me, it’s going to be the wide receiver play for the Tigers,” he said. “I mean, we were so used to seeing all-world wide receivers, and I think that is one area of Clemson Football that has not been – I don’t care what the system is, but the wide receiver play has not been as good the last couple years. So, who develops? There’s some pieces from a year ago.”

One of the most notable differences between Riley’s new offense and what Clemson previously ran under former coordinators Brandon Streeter and Tony Elliott is the thickness of the playbook. Klubnik recalled there being as many as 80 plays on the call sheet for one game last season, but Klubnik said he expects the Tigers to carry less than half of that into games on Riley’s watch.

Clemson fans will get a glimpse of Riley’s offense in the upcoming Orange vs. White Spring Game at Death Valley on Saturday, April 15.

“Not that you get any answers in spring games per say, but there is an intrigue to see what it’s going to look like,” Packer said. “One thing we’ve all heard is the playbook has (shrunk), and Garrett Riley’s idea is hey, we’re going to run 30, 35 plays but we’re going to have this thing down to a science and we’re going to go fast, fast, fast, fast, fast. So, we’ll see what happens on that end. But defensively, I think this team’s going to be really good.”

