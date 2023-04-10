Putnam ‘way more confident’ at center of Clemson's offense

There wasn’t necessarily fear in the unknown this time a year ago for Will Putnam, but there were some nerves.

“Last spring, I was a lot more anxious, a little bit more nervous and overthinking stuff,” Putnam said.

That’s because Clemson’s veteran offensive lineman was in transition. Putnam had spent his first three seasons in the program at guard, but when the Tigers lost their top three centers all at once heading into last spring, they were in a bind. So Putnam moved over to anchor the line in the middle.

What a difference a year makes.

After starting every game last season at center, Putnam is back for his second season at the position after deciding to use his COVID year to return for a fifth year. It comes with a different level of comfort for the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder, who doesn’t have many worries other than trying to master first-year coordinator Garrett Riley’s air-raid offense like the rest of his teammates on that side of the ball.

“Now there’s really not thinking,” Putnam said of getting caught up mentally at his new position. “It’s really just playing and having fun. And I think for anyone to be the best they can be, they’ve just got to play the game to have fun, not play it to be all anxious and nervous. And that’s where I’m at this spring.”

Even with guards Marcus Tate (knee) and Walker Parks (ankle) limited this spring as they work their way back from injuries, Putnam said he hasn’t moved much from center. Not only was Putnam willing to make the move out of the team’s need a year ago, but he said at the time he also wanted to increase his versatility in order to enhance his value in the eyes of NFL teams in the future.

Knowing his shot at the next level is just a year away, Putnam said that’s still the plan.

“I plan in the summer to kind of cross train some at guard as well,” he said. “That’s always something I want to do whether it’s what ‘s best for Clemson and hopefully, if I get a chance to play at the next level, I want to be able to play guard as well. That’s something that I keep in the back of my mind, too.”

For now, though, Putnam is focused on his duties as a center, which are coming far more naturally to him at this point.

“I feel way more confident now than I have ever have,” Putnam said. “I feel like my best football is still ahead of me as well.”

