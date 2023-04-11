2025 receiver has Clemson 'high' following visit

Clemson has hosted a plethora of 2025 recruits throughout the past week.

Central (AL) star wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw was among the many recruits who flocked to Clemson over the past week.

“I enjoyed the visit by going to the practices and seeing the intensity in the practice,” Upshaw said. “I talked to Coach (Tyler) Grisham and Coach (Artavis) Scott about making another visit up to South Carolina.”

As a member of the class of 2025, Upshaw is one of many recruits who have yet to receive a ranking from 247Sports. However, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver already holds two Power Five offers in Auburn and Texas.

According to Max Preps, Upshaw hauled in 30 receptions for 442 yards and three touchdowns to propel the Red Devils to a state semifinal appearance.

Upshaw, who was joined by his parents, said everyone enjoyed the visit and praised the program for their on-field and off-field development.

“They are very high on my recruiting list as of right now,” Upshaw said.

He and his family are already in the process of planning another visit sometime this year.

