Clemson hoops to play in Asheville tournament

The 2023-24 non-conference schedule for Clemson’s men’s basketball team will include a trip to North Carolina to potentially face a mix of high- and mid-major programs.

Clemson will participate in the Asheville Championship Nov. 10-12 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville. The Tigers will be joined in the four-team field by Maryland, Davidson and UAB.

Opening-round matchups will be announced at a later date.

Maryland was an NCAA Tournament team this past season. UAB, a member of Conference USA, won 29 games and finished runner-up in the National Invitation Tournament. Davidson, which competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference, finished 16-16 on the season and missed out on postseason play.

All four teams finished in the top 145 of the NET rankings this season. Maryland (32) and UAB (39) were top-40 NET teams. Clemson, which missed out on the NCAA Tournament despite winning 23 games and finishing third in the ACC, finished at 67.