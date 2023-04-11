Former NFL QB, current analyst says Lawrence must focus on refinement in 2023

A former NFL quarterback and current analyst recently assessed Trevor Lawrence’s biggest area for improvement and what he needs to do in Year 3 to make it crystal clear that he’s one of the top signal-callers in the NFL.

NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms — a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons — believes Lawrence must focus on refinement in 2023.

“To me, it got towards the end of the year of just like icing-on-the-top type of stuff,” Simms said of Lawrence. “Make some of the plays you talked about. You’re capable of doing that more. Maybe a little sloppy with the ball still at times at the end of the year. Forcing balls in… We saw that not only in the Chargers (AFC wild card playoff) game, but in the Chiefs (AFC divisional playoff) game as well where there were some mistakes there.

“But I think it’s nothing major. It’s refining. It’s just like, hey can you take over more in the fourth quarter? Can you make 45 decisions in a row that are perfect instead of 43 out of 45? That’s where we’re getting with Trevor Lawrence and the way it looked at the end of the year.”

In his second NFL season after being drafted out of Clemson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence finished the 2022 regular season with a 66.3 percent completion percentage, 4,113 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led the Jacksonville Jaguars to the AFC South title and a playoff victory, and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection.

Simms views Lawrence as a top-five type of NFL QB heading into his third professional campaign.

“He’s top five-ish, if not number five,” Simms said. “He’s right around there for the way he played at the end of the year and showed the capabilities of kind of being a guy like … ‘get on my back guys, don’t worry, I got us.’ He’s got a little of that going, and that team believes in him. So, there’s not much. It’s refining and it’s icing on the cake like I said.”

