Good news for Xavier Thomas

Xavier Thomas shared some good news Tuesday following a pair of surgeries on his broken foot last year.
The veteran Clemson defensive end took to social media Tuesday morning with a positive update on his foot injury, which limited him to three games in 2022.
GOD IS SO GOOD!!!! Foot has healed perfectly and 100%. #GiveGodTheGlory
— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) April 11, 2023
Thomas fractured his foot during preseason camp last year and returned midway through the season. However, he reaggravated the injury and shut things down for good after logging just 52 defensive snaps, across which he collected four tackles (2.0 for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble.
After a second surgery late last season, Thomas has been limited this spring as a precaution, going through individual drills while being held out of team work.
A multi-time all-conference selection, Thomas heads into his sixth season at Clemson in 2023 credited with 116 career tackles (30.0 for loss), 14.5 sacks, five pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 49 games (19 starts).
As he prepares for his last season with the Tigers, Thomas is approaching the game with a different level of maturity, according to defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.
“If we can keep him locked in and he’s good in his head space, he’s focused and dialed in, that’s the best version of XT,” Hall said. “And that’s what I see right now.”
Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!