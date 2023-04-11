Good news for Xavier Thomas

Xavier Thomas shared some good news Tuesday following a pair of surgeries on his broken foot last year.

The veteran Clemson defensive end took to social media Tuesday morning with a positive update on his foot injury, which limited him to three games in 2022.

GOD IS SO GOOD!!!! Foot has healed perfectly and 100%. #GiveGodTheGlory — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) April 11, 2023

Thomas fractured his foot during preseason camp last year and returned midway through the season. However, he reaggravated the injury and shut things down for good after logging just 52 defensive snaps, across which he collected four tackles (2.0 for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble.

After a second surgery late last season, Thomas has been limited this spring as a precaution, going through individual drills while being held out of team work.

A multi-time all-conference selection, Thomas heads into his sixth season at Clemson in 2023 credited with 116 career tackles (30.0 for loss), 14.5 sacks, five pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 49 games (19 starts).

As he prepares for his last season with the Tigers, Thomas is approaching the game with a different level of maturity, according to defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“If we can keep him locked in and he’s good in his head space, he’s focused and dialed in, that’s the best version of XT,” Hall said. “And that’s what I see right now.”