Phillips to reportedly sign extension with ACC

The ACC and commissioner Jim Phillips are reportedly closing in on a multi-year contract extension.

Phillips and the ACC are finalizing a three-year contract extension, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

This takes Phillips out of the running for the Big Ten commissioner vacancy, something TCI wrote about last week.

Per Thamel, Phillips’ extension with the ACC “came together in the past month.”

“It was the perceived threat of the Big Ten coming after him,” a league source told ESPN.

Phillips is just a little more than two years into his tenure as the ACC’s commissioner, though he is still the second-longest-tenured major conference commissioner, behind only Greg Sankey of the SEC.

A graduate of the University of Illinois, Phillips was the athletic director at the University of Northern Illinois in the mid-2000s and had a decade-long run as the director of athletics at Northwestern University before the ACC came calling in 2021.

