Swinney high on young DE that 'does everything right'

With Myles Murphy, K.J. Henry and Kevin Swint having moved on from Clemson’s football program, the opportunity has come for some of the Tigers’ young defensive ends that have been waiting in the wings.

While defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall said he’s still working on a pecking order at the position, head coach Dabo Swinney is particularly high on one of those youngsters.

Veterans Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll will presumably take over as the starters on the edge, but Cade Denhoff figures to see his game reps increase significantly next season. Denhoff has been biding his time since signing with Clemson as a four-star recruit in 2021, playing just 20 defensive snaps over seven games the previous two seasons.

But with Thomas limited as he works his way back from a second foot surgery, Denhoff has gotten some first-team reps this spring.

“Cade does everything right,” Swinney said. “He’s what you want.”

Swinney was primarily referencing Denhoff’s attention to detail. The previous two seasons, including a redshirt year, have helped Denhoff make strides physically. He certainly looks the part heading into his third year in the program with 255 pounds packed onto his 6-foot-5 frame.

But Swinney said it’s Denhoff’s consistent approach that has him in a better position to contribute next season than some of the Tigers’ other young ends, including another former four-star signee, Zaire Patterson, who was also part of Clemson’s 2021 recruiting haul.

“Cade is all in in every aspect, does everything right and competes his butt off,” Swinney said. “You know exactly what you’re going to get out of him.”

Denhoff racked up 282 tackles and 26.5 sacks in 48 games during his prep career at Lakeland Christian (Florida) School. He played in six games last season primarily on special teams, but next fall could be Denhoff’s most impactful one yet as a Tiger.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

