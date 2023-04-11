Swinney not surprised by what he's seen from this newcomer during spring

While Peter Woods has created the most consistent buzz among Clemson’s newcomers this spring, there’s another incoming freshman defensive lineman that’s impressed.

With veterans Xavier Thomas (foot) and Justin Mascoll (ankle) limited at times this spring coming back from injuries, it’s allowed defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall to get longer looks at some of the Tigers’ younger players on the edges. T.J. Parker has taken advantage of the opportunity.

Hall said Parker has been everything he envisioned the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder to be when Hall was recruiting him out of Central (Alabama) High, going as far as to say Parker is “going to help us tremendously.” Whether that will be as soon as next season is still to be determined, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney echoed his assistant’s sentiment that nothing Parker has done to this point has come as a surprise.

“I think we expected him to really flash,” Swinney said. “He’s not as physically prepared just because had a wrist injury in high school. He’s had some things that have held him back a little bit just upper-body wise. But he’s naturally explosive, he’s naturally strong in his lower body, and he’s got a high football IQ. He’s picked things up.”

While Thomas and Mascoll are the favorites to take over as Clemson’s starting ends come the fall, competition to fill out the rotation is heated. Fifth-year player Greg Williams is vying for more significant game reps as are third-year sophomores Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson and redshirt freshman Jaheim Lawson. Fellow incoming freshmen David Ojiegbe and A.J. Hoffler will join the fold once they arrive on campus this summer.

But Swinney again noted Parker’s aptitude for the game as well as his ability to be disruptive as the strengths of his game at this point. That includes organic pass-rush skills, something Parker used to notch 12 sacks during his senior season at Central.

“A naturally gifted player,” Swinney said.

Swinney said the primary focus for Parker heading into the summer needs to be strengthening his upper body in order to give himself a better chance to hold up physically in the college game. But going through the spring, Swinney added, gives Parker a chance to be a contributor up front sooner rather than later.

“The fact he’s been able to come in here and get this whole spring is really going to help him just have a clear vision of what it looks like and what he needs to come back in August the best version of himself at this point,” Swinney said. “If he’ll do that, he’s going to be a good one.”