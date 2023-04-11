Talented athlete has great visit, says ‘Clemson is just so different’

Clemson recently played host to a promising young athlete with a bunch of power conference offers already under his belt.

Webb School of Knoxville (Tenn.) class of 2026 prospect Shavar Young Jr. visited Clemson for the program’s underclassmen day Saturday, April 1.

“I always have a great time at Clemson. This time was really different,” Young told The Clemson Insider.

“I was really impressed with P.A.W. Journey and how the players still are connected to Clemson after graduation,” he added.

A talented 6-foot, 175-pound rising sophomore, Young already owns a double-digit offer list that includes Power Five offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

According to Young, who is listed as an athlete by 247Sports and Rivals, Clemson is looking at him as a wide receiver/defensive back.

Young admires a couple of former Clemson stars at the receiver position who hail from the Volunteer State like himself. He’s been very impressed by Dabo Swinney and his program early in the recruiting process and would love to receive an offer from the Tigers down the road.

“Coach Swinney is straightforward. He gives it to you straight,” Young said. “I love how Clemson is family oriented and they talk about life after football. Clemson is just so different. Getting an offer from Clemson would mean so much because Clemson doesn’t offer many. I would feel like all my hard work is being rewarded. It would just mean so much especially since I look up to Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers.”

Young also traveled to Tiger Town for a game this past season after camping at Clemson last June.

While on campus April 1, he had the chance to spend plenty of time with a few staff members including receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“I spent a lot of time with Coach (Jody) Evans, Coach (Bill) Spiers and Coach Grisham,” he said. “(The message was) to keep working and being so talented at a young age. And keep coming back to visit to continue building the relationship.”

Young said he plans on returning to Clemson for a night game this upcoming season.

Last season, Young helped Webb School of Knoxville to the state semifinals while recording 40 catches, 664 receiving yards, nine touchdowns, 32 tackles and two interceptions. He also returned a couple of punts for touchdowns.

–Photos courtesy of Shavar Young Jr. on Twitter (@shavar_y)

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

