Tyson to play in 69th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Tyson to play in 69th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Basketball

Tyson to play in 69th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

By April 11, 2023 4:07 pm

By |

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) will compete in the 69th Annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament April 12-15.

Every year since 1953, The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has invited 64 senior college basketball players from across the national to compete before professional scouts. Eight teams of eight players play a 12 game tournament over four days.

Over the years, the PIT has welcomed players that are now household names like Rick Berry, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Dave Cowens, Scottie Pippen, Tim Hardaway, Dennis Rodman, Jimmy Butler and more.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications 

, , Basketball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

Xavier Thomas shared some good news Tuesday following a pair of surgeries on his broken foot last year. The veteran Clemson defensive end took to social media Tuesday morning with a positive update on his (…)

11hr

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding this former Clemson wide receiver lately. There is no shortage of social media buzz about Justyn Ross, who was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home