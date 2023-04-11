What They Are Saying: Justyn Ross hype

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding this former Clemson wide receiver lately.

There is no shortage of social media buzz about Justyn Ross, who was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Ross has been training in Texas with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who can be seen throwing a tight spiral to Ross in a viral social media video (see below).

Injury concerns from NFL teams caused Ross to go undrafted, but he made a strong impression last offseason after signing with the Chiefs, and the hope is that he’ll come back healthy this year and have a good start to his NFL career.

Check out what they’re saying about Ross on Twitter below:

Another week another Justyn Ross hype video 👀😎 pic.twitter.com/nQsj2TCqwy — CSW (@CSWhiles) April 10, 2023

Justyn Ross hype intensifies! 🔥pic.twitter.com/5KORU4i94J — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) April 2, 2023

Justyn Ross hype intensifies even more! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uiKsw6MByj — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) April 10, 2023

All aboard the Justyn Ross hype train 🚂 pic.twitter.com/GbX84mie7A — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) April 2, 2023

Sometimes you gotta give the people what they want. And what they want is clearly Justyn Ross hype videos. pic.twitter.com/ApcqDW5HQw — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) April 10, 2023

Justyn Ross is in Texas right now training with Patrick Mahomes! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ELzMhO3axb — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) April 7, 2023

#Chiefs WR Justyn Ross is getting some work in with Patrick Mahomes down in Texas. https://t.co/Y8v0myrFWo — Chiefs Wire (@TheChiefsWire) April 9, 2023

#Mahomes throws laser to Justyn Ross via IG/prestonsmithphotography pic.twitter.com/Dus7oTJhgY — Noah Gronniger (@NoahStarcade) April 8, 2023

Patrick Mahomes training with Justyn Ross is pure 🔥pic.twitter.com/5HIK7hfBa9 — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) April 8, 2023

Justyn Ross routes, looking crisp! via IG/jross.5 pic.twitter.com/ON9qzrTT1Q — Noah Gronniger (@NoahStarcade) April 1, 2023

