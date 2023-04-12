ESPN analyst breaks Clemson draft prospects into tiers

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay recently broke down the best 100 prospects in the 2023 draft class, separating the top talent into different groups with his 2023 NFL draft tier rankings.

Among Clemson draft prospects, defensive end Myles Murphy (89) is McShay’s highest-graded prospect, and McShay slotted Murphy as one of 24 prospects in the Tier 4 group (grades between 85 and 89). McShay describes the Tier 4 players as “good future NFL starters” with a “second-round value.”

McShay ranks Murphy as the No. 23 overall player in the 2023 draft class, and McShay included former Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the Tier 4 group as well, ranking him as the No. 44 overall prospect and giving him a grade of 85.

Meanwhile, former Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson landed among 19 prospects in McShay’s Tier 5 (grades between 80 and 84), or the group of prospects with a “mid- to late-second-round value” who McShay sees as “future solid-to-good NFL starters but might need to serve in substitution package/situational roles early in career.”

McShay ranks Simpson as the No. 57 overall prospect in the 2023 draft class and gives him a grade of 82.

McShay’s latest mock draft released earlier this month projects Murphy, Bresee and Simpson to all be selected in the first two rounds, with Murphy a mid-first-round pick and Bresee and Simpson second-round selections.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City.

