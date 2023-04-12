Swinney expecting 'a feisty day in the Valley' on Saturday

Dabo Swinney is certainly excited about the Orange vs. White spring game at Death Valley this weekend.

But what is Clemson’s head coach most excited to see from his team in front of the crowd during Saturday’s spring game?

Swinney was asked that question Wednesday in an interview on Out of Bounds on The Roar WCCP FM.

“I’m just really excited to see the young guys get some experience with a crowd. … We’re going to have a lot of these guys that are gonna have to really play big for us this year,” Swinney said. “We have 15 midyears, so to have a bunch of those guys get a gameday experience – because you just can’t simulate that in practice – and so to get that gameday feel before we ever have to get to a game, to me, that’s what I’m excited about and just to kind of see those guys play a little bit.”

Swinney added that “it’s going to be a fun day” in the Valley. The spring game is set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and will be televised on ACC Network Extra.

“I’m anxious to see some of the things that I’ve seen in practice, I want to see them carry over to that environment, if you will,” Swinney said. “So, it’ll be great. We’ve got several guys that had surgeries postseason that can’t go, but it’s been a blessing in disguise because it’s really kind of forced our hand on some guys, and guys have really improved. But it’ll be fun. It’ll be a lot of fun when you see the teams lined up and how it matches up.”

Nick Eason and C.J. Spiller have been chosen as the head coaches for Clemson’s spring game.

Spiller, the Tigers’ running backs coach, will serve as the head coach of the White team, while Eason, Clemson’s defensive tackles coach, will be the Orange team’s head coach.

“I’m anxious to see Nick Eason and C.J. Spiller, how they’re going to manage it and lead it, and I’m sure it’ll be a feisty day in the Valley,” Swinney said. “So, I think it’s going to be a lot of entertainment going on.”