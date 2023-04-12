Tiger tabbed by ESPN as rising draft prospect

A former Clemson linebacker’s draft stock is rising, in the eyes of this ESPN NFL Draft analyst and insider.

ESPN’s Matt Miller recently named Trenton Simpson as a player whose stock is rising based on his pro day workout.

Simpson put on a show during Clemson’s March 14 pro day. With personnel from all 32 NFL teams looking on, the physical specimen flashed his athleticism during on-field workouts and tested very well.

“First, Simpson impressed at the combine with a 4.43-second run in the 40-yard-dash,” Miller wrote in an ESPN+ article (subscription required). “Then he wowed at his pro day workout on March 14. At 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds, Simpson ran a 4.22-second short shuttle and a 6.89-second three-cone drill. He also jumped an impressive 40.5 inches. The 2023 class isn’t seen as particularly strong at linebacker, but Simpson is the best off-ball LB in the class and should be a top-40 selection.”

As for another top Clemson draft prospect, Myles Murphy, the talented defensive end’s impressive performance during his personal pro day last Tuesday “put him in contention” to be a top-15 overall pick, according to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid.

Murphy had been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him from working out for NFL teams at the scouting combine and again at Clemson’s pro day. When he finally got his chance in a private workout, Murphy didn’t disappoint the 22 teams in attendance while displaying his skills and speed.

“Measuring at 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds, he ran a 4.51 40-yard dash time while also impressing during the on-field drills,” Reid wrote. “One scout suggested, “He solidified his status as a first-round-caliber player. I was really impressed with the way he moved around.” There are mixed opinions about who the second edge rusher after Will Anderson Jr. will be, but Murphy’s workout put him in contention to be selected inside the top 15.”

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy was credited with 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), a team-high-tying 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 13 games (11 starts). He finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 38 games.

Simpson, meanwhile, was a Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection in 2022 when he tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (4.0 for loss) and had 2.5 sacks to go with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles across 12 games (all starts). In his Clemson career (2020-22), he racked up 187 tackles (22.5 for loss) and 12.5 sacks over 37 games.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

