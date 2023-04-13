Big recruiting change coming

There will be a big recruiting change beginning July 1.
Recruits will no longer be limited to five official visits. Instead, they’ll be able to take unlimited official visits, though still only one per school unless there’s a coaching change.
During its meeting this week, the Division I Council approved changes to official visits.
Via a release Thursday evening from the D1 Council:
The council adopted new recruiting rules for official and unofficial visits. Moving forward, prospects will no longer have a limit to the number of official visits they can make to NCAA member schools. Prospects will be limited to one official visit per school, unless there is a head coaching change after an official visit, in which case prospects would be able to complete a second official visit to the same school. In men’s basketball, prospects still will be able to complete a second official visit to the same school provided the visits do not occur in the same academic year.
“For young people considering where to go to college, visits to campus — both official and unofficial — are an integral part of the decision-making process,” Tealer said. “This was an opportunity to modernize NCAA rules in a way that provides greater and more meaningful opportunities for prospects going through the recruitment process.”
Official visits may last no longer than a two-night stay, during which schools will be permitted to cover travel costs, transportation, meals and reasonable entertainment for up to two family members accompanying a prospect on that visit.
The rules will take effect July 1.