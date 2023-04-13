Clemson Football has a nice surprise for its new OC

The Clemson football team had a nice surprise for its new offensive coordinator on Wednesday.

During a team meeting, Garrett Riley was presented with the Broyles Award trophy – a huge $5,000-, 75-pound piece of hardware.

David Bazzel, the founder of the Broyles Award, was on hand and so was Riley’s family.

“Man, just very humbled, very grateful,” Riley said after being surprised with the trophy. “This is totally a representation of other people. Awards, recognition, anything that happens postseason, that doesn’t happen without a group of special people. So, I was fortunate enough to have that. I look to do that here at Clemson. Man, just can’t thank you enough. Thank you.”

One of the top young assistants in the sport, Riley won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach last season in helping TCU reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Riley’s offense finished ninth nationally in scoring (38.8 points per game). TCU also ranked 27th in total offense (455 yards per game), 31st in rushing (193.3) and 39th in passing (26.17). Under Riley’s tutelage, TCU quarterback Max Duggan also won the Davey O’Brien Award as college football’s top signal caller.

Check out Clemson Football’s video of the cool surprise for Riley below:

For his remarkable 2022 season with @TCUFootball, Garrett Riley earned The @BroylesAward for the top assistant coach in all of college football. Yesterday, he was surprised with the trophy during a team meeting. Congratulations, @CoachGRiley! pic.twitter.com/zp8WbxFjo2 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 13, 2023

