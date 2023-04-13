In-state receiver wowed by Clemson, ‘loved every part of’ visit

Clemson recently played host to a standout in-state prospect whose recruitment has started to take off this spring.

Calhoun County High School (St. Matthews, S.C.) wide receiver Christian Zachary made a visit to Clemson last week on Wednesday, April 5.

“I loved every part of it,” Zachary said. “Everything was great to the coaches, staff, players and facilities.”

The best part of the visit for Zachary, a class of 2024 recruit, was seeing the team-wide egg toss that the Tigers had after their last scrimmage.

“The highlight of the visit was for sure at the end of practice and the team had to toss the eggs to each other,” he said. “It was just great bonding and everyone was having fun.”

While on campus, Zachary had the chance to spend time and chat with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“Coach Grisham basically said that Clemson is WRU,” Zachary said, “and he explained to me all the great wideouts that came from Clemson and Clemson’s wideouts stats compared to other great WR schools.”

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound rising senior, Zachary has seen his recruitment pick up of late. Charlotte gave him his first offer on March 17, and since then, he has added offers from Virginia, Duke, Appalachian State, Liberty and Bryant. Along with Clemson, Bryant said Wake Forest and Furman are a couple of other schools showing the most interest right now.

Zachary participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last June and plans to do so again this summer. What does he know about where he stands with the Tigers at this point in the recruiting process?

“I was told not to rush things, it’s a slow process,” he said, “and I will be back at camp this summer so we’ll see how the process goes moving forward.”

Being from the Palmetto State, Zachary grew up rooting for the Tigers, has been wowed by Clemson’s program and would be ecstatic to receive an offer to be a part of it in the future.

“My overall impression of Clemson’s program was ‘wow’ but it was everything I expected and I loved it,” he said of last week’s visit. “Now to get an offer from Clemson would literally be a dream come true. The reason being is I grew up a big Clemson fan and still am, and getting an offer from my dream school would be crazy. Words can’t explain how I would feel.”

–Photo courtesy of Christian Zachary

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

