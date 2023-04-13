NFL Network features Murphy ahead of draft

Myles Murphy is widely projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft later this month.

Ahead of the draft, NFL Network recently featured the former Clemson star defensive end.

“My style of play is extremely diverse,” Murphy said. “6-5, 275 pounds. I start off with power and I still have the speed and quickness off the ball to go around you, through you.”

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy was credited with 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), a team-high-tying 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 13 games (11 starts). He finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 38 games.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

Check out the feature on Murphy below:

“I’m disciplined, consistent and independent.” Will standout @ClemsonFB DE Myles Murphy go in the first round of the Draft? @BigMurphy_25 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HH0OxXWdpu — NFL (@NFL) April 12, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

