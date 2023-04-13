Pressurized moments preparing Clemson’s next kicker for real thing

Robert Gunn III has yet to feel real pressure in a game during his time at Clemson, but that’s bound to change sooner rather than later.

In order to prepare the Tigers’ next placekicker for those moments, head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff have put Gunn in a pressure cooker at the end of practices to simulate the feeling. Exactly what kind of situations has he been presented with?

“Had games to win the natty in Houston,” Gunn said, referring to the location of next season’s College Football Playoff championship game. “Had some where I kick it and we don’t have to run. All those types of scenarios.”

It’s not a unique method when it comes to trying to prepare their kickers for the kind of pressure moments they could find themselves in during a game. Clemson has been setting up those practice scenarios for a while under Swinney, but it’s Gunn’s first time going through it as the Tigers’ projected full-time kicker.

B.T. Potter exhausted his eligibility after last season, leaving Clemson as one of the best specialists in program history. A two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist, Potter left behind a reliable right leg to replace as the school’s all-time leading scorer among placekickers.

Gunn is the heir apparent at the position after signing with Clemson as a scholarship player in 2022. He appeared in just three games last season while redshirting.

Gunn made his lone extra-point attempt a season ago, one that came near the end of Clemson’s blowout win over Georgia Tech in the season opener. The degree of difficulty on his kicks will pick up significantly next season, though, which is why he doesn’t mind his right foot being put to the fire during practice.

“It makes me better,” he said. “It makes us better as a group. I feel like it pushes the competition up a little bit.”

Gunn said he missed a couple of those kicks last year that could’ve saved his teammates from having to run at the end of practice. This spring, though, has been a different story.

“This year – knock on wood – I have not missed where we’ve had to run,” Gunn said.

He’s also put some through the uprights to capture Clemson’s next national title in practice.

“A couple,” he said with a smile.