Swinney weighs in on a certain Cole Turner comparison

Clemson redshirt freshman wide receiver Cole Turner has drawn plenty of comparisons. One player Turner has been likened to is former NFL All-Pro receiver Ed McCaffrey.

Running backs coach C.J. Spiller said during a recent press conference that Turner’s 6-foot-1, 180-pound frame on the perimeter reminds him of McCaffrey, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos in the 1990s.

“But faster. That’s who he is,” Spiller said. “If he just puts his head down, he can be very special. But I can see Ed McCaffrey when you think about it. Very similar body types at this point.”

Does Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney see Turner in the same light, as a similar receiver physically to McCaffrey?

Swinney weighed in on Wednesday when asked about that comparison during an interview on Out of Bounds on The Roar WCCP FM.

“What I remember about Ed McCaffrey was he was a long, gangly guy that I think really developed,” Swinney said. “Cole’s long, he’s gangly. He’s incredibly – I mean like blazing – fast, probably top two on the team. I just remember Ed being a thicker guy, long like that, but maybe he developed into that. We’ll see.”

Turned flashed his potential down the stretch of his redshirt season in 2022 when he hauled in eight receptions for 161 yards in 102 offensive snaps over three games.

After recording Clemson’s first 100-yard receiving game of the season in the ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina, catching three passes for 101 yards including a team-season-long 68-yard reception, Turner added 51 yards on four more catches in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee.

Swinney envisions the lanky Turner filling out over the course of his Clemson career, and regardless of whether he turns out to be anything like McCaffrey, Swinney sees a bright future ahead for the Vestavia Hills (Ala.) High School product and younger brother of former Tiger standout safety Nolan Turner.

“I do think Cole’s going to box out over these next several years. He’s going to really pack it on, on his frame,” Swinney said. “But I don’t know. We’ll see. If he has anything (like the) type of career like Ed McCaffrey had, he’ll take it right now, that’s for sure. But he’s going to be a good one. There’s no doubt about that.”

