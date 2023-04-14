Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Billy Amick

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Billy Amick, a sophomore infielder from Batesburg, South Carolina.

Favorite Clemson Tradition:

Singing the alma mater after games

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:

Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Favorite MLB Player:

Evan Longoria

Favorite MLB Team:

Atlanta Braves

Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:

Hunting

Favorite Musician:

Jason Aldean

Favorite Movie:

Cars

Favorite Holiday:

Christmas

Favorite Vacation:

Virgin Islands

What sport would you play other than baseball?:

Football – played in high school

If you could meet one famous person, who would you pick?:

Morgan Wallen

If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:

Jordan Belfort

Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics.