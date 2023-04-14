Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Billy Amick

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Billy Amick, a sophomore infielder from Batesburg, South Carolina.

Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Singing the alma mater after games

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Favorite MLB Player:
Evan Longoria

Favorite MLB Team:
Atlanta Braves

Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:
Hunting

Favorite Musician:
Jason Aldean

Favorite Movie:
Cars

Favorite Holiday:
Christmas

Favorite Vacation:
Virgin Islands

What sport would you play other than baseball?:
Football – played in high school

If you could meet one famous person, who would you pick?:
Morgan Wallen

If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:
Jordan Belfort

Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics.

