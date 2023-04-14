Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Billy Amick

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Billy Amick, a sophomore infielder from Batesburg, South Carolina.
Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Singing the alma mater after games
Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Favorite MLB Player:
Evan Longoria
Favorite MLB Team:
Atlanta Braves
Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:
Hunting
Favorite Musician:
Jason Aldean
Favorite Movie:
Cars
Favorite Holiday:
Christmas
Favorite Vacation:
Virgin Islands
What sport would you play other than baseball?:
Football – played in high school
If you could meet one famous person, who would you pick?:
Morgan Wallen
If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:
Jordan Belfort
Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics.