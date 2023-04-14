Clemson Softball: Get to Know Brooke McCubbin

Clemson Softball: Get to Know Brooke McCubbin

Softball

Clemson Softball: Get to Know Brooke McCubbin

By April 14, 2023 1:58 pm

By |

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Brooke McCubbin, a sophomore righthanded pitcher from Locust Grove, Georgia.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Tropical Grille

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition/Superstition:
Going to get a sweet tea from Dunkin

Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Running around the field after wins

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
Reflection Pond

Favorite Softball Player:
Valerie Cagle

Favorite MLB Team:
Atlanta Braves

Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:
Hanging out with friends

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):
Baseball

Favorite Musician:
Parker McCollum

Favorite Movie:
Project X

Favorite Holiday:
Halloween

Favorite Vacation:
Panama City Beach

What sport would you play other than softball?
Lacrosse – played in high school and it was so much fun!

What three words would your teammates use to describe you?:
Kind, funny, and thoughtful

What famous person would you like to meet?:
Morgan Wallen

, , , Softball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

20hr

There will be a big recruiting change beginning July 1. Recruits will no longer be limited to five official visits. Instead, they’ll be able to take unlimited official visits, though still only one per school (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home