Clemson Softball: Get to Know Brooke McCubbin

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Brooke McCubbin, a sophomore righthanded pitcher from Locust Grove, Georgia.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Tropical Grille
Favorite Pre-Game Tradition/Superstition:
Going to get a sweet tea from Dunkin
Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Running around the field after wins
Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
Reflection Pond
Favorite Softball Player:
Valerie Cagle
Favorite MLB Team:
Atlanta Braves
Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:
Hanging out with friends
Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):
Baseball
Favorite Musician:
Parker McCollum
Favorite Movie:
Project X
Favorite Holiday:
Halloween
Favorite Vacation:
Panama City Beach
What sport would you play other than softball?
Lacrosse – played in high school and it was so much fun!
What three words would your teammates use to describe you?:
Kind, funny, and thoughtful
What famous person would you like to meet?:
Morgan Wallen