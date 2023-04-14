Clemson Softball: Get to Know Brooke McCubbin

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Brooke McCubbin, a sophomore righthanded pitcher from Locust Grove, Georgia.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:

Tropical Grille

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition/Superstition:

Going to get a sweet tea from Dunkin

Favorite Clemson Tradition:

Running around the field after wins

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:

Reflection Pond

Favorite Softball Player:

Valerie Cagle

Favorite MLB Team:

Atlanta Braves

Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:

Hanging out with friends

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):

Baseball

Favorite Musician:

Parker McCollum

Favorite Movie:

Project X

Favorite Holiday:

Halloween

Favorite Vacation:

Panama City Beach

What sport would you play other than softball?

Lacrosse – played in high school and it was so much fun!

What three words would your teammates use to describe you?:

Kind, funny, and thoughtful

What famous person would you like to meet?:

Morgan Wallen