Clemson football has two of the top linebackers in the nation and they have joined forces to do a studio show for The Clemson Insider. Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter have both signed name, image and likeness deals with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do a weekly show.

In this week’s edition the All-American linebackers give some great news about the Tigers freshmen, talk about super powers and the spring game.