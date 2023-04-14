Healthy again, Gunn ready to fill big shoes at Clemson

It took some time for him to feel like his old self again, but Robert Gunn III feels like he’s ready to take over at a position that’s seen plenty of production at Clemson in recent years.

While Gunn hasn’t officially been named the Tigers’ starting placekicker for next season, the redshirt freshman is widely considered the favorite to be B.T. Potter’s heir apparent. Potter has moved on from the program after finishing his five-year career as the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer among placekickers, and Gunn, a strong-legged member of Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class, is the latest scholarship kicker brought into the program.

“I feel like we’ve done a great job as a specialist unit this spring,” Gunn said this week. “We’re ready to compete.”

Just how strong is Gunn’s right leg? He said he’s been kicking since he began playing tackle football around the age of 8 and was making 50-plus yard kicks by the time he was in the eighth grade. Going on his second year at Clemson, Gunn said he’s now capable of splitting the uprights from at least 60 yards out.

“We had a little bit of wind in Miami, and I hit from 68,” Gunn said, referencing the kicks he was booming during warmups ahead of the Tigers’ Orange Bowl matchup with Tennessee in December.

But after sustaining a torn ACL during his senior season at Florida’s Pinellas Park High School – an injury he said he suffered while trying to chase down a ball carrier after one of his kicks was blocked – Gunn had to work to get that strength back. Gunn had reconstructive surgery in September 2021, and it wasn’t until five months later when he was on Clemson’s campus that Gunn first attempted to kick a football again.

“Started off with a Nerf football and then went back to the regular football,” he said. “Then I started doing no steps, one step, two steps and then full steps.”

Gunn said his first field-goal attempt with a regulation-sized football following the surgery didn’t go farther than 35 yards, but repetition along with single-leg weightlifting sessions helped Gunn gradually build his strength back up. Gunn said it took a couple of more months to stretch himself out to where he started doing kickoffs again.

Gunn went through his first spring with the Tigers sporting a brace on his surgically repaired knee. By the end of it, though, Gunn said he felt like the strength in his leg was all the way back.

“Had some ups and downs, but it’s a process,” Gunn said. “I knew God had a plan for me, and I just kept the faith.”

Gunn made three appearances last season as Potter’s primary backup. All five of his kickoffs went for touchbacks while he converted his lone extra-point attempt late in Clemson’s season-opening rout of Georgia Tech.

Now he’s getting ready to potentially move up the depth chart. Walk-ons Hogan Morton, Quinn Castner and Liam Boyd are the primary competition as the only other full-time placekickers listed on Clemson’s roster. Gunn is keeping one of the biggest lessons he said he learned from Potter in the back of his mind as he goes through the competition.

“If you miss a kick, just flush it and move on to the next kick,” Gunn said. “Every kick has its own life. Just a one-kick mentality.”

It’s an approach Gunn could find himself implementing in games sooner rather than later.

