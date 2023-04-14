‘It’s going to be a lot of fun’: Swinney on what to expect from new offense

Heading into the 2023 campaign with new coordinator Garrett Riley, folks are certainly curious to find out what Clemson’s offense will look like in the upcoming season.

Rising sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik said he believes the Tigers’ new-look attack will be “electric” and light up the scoreboard with “a lot of touchdowns.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney also expects the offense to put up a plethora of points in 2023.

“I think we’re going to get back to being one of the top scoring offenses in the country,” Swinney said Thursday in an appearance on ACC Network’s ACC PM show. “10 out of the 12 years, that’s what we’ve been. I think last year we finished 30th in scoring, and we’ve always been a top-20, top-15, top-10 type scoring offense.

“So, I think you’re going to see an offense that’s going to score, an offense that’s going to be explosive, that’s going to be able to run the football and playing fast and being able to dictate the tempo as we need. But it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Despite not being at full strength this spring from a personnel standpoint, Swinney is pleased with what the Tigers have been able to get done offensively while implementing Riley’s system.

“It’s been a great spring, but we’ve got to go do it,” Swinney said. “We’ve been able to get a lot accomplished this spring foundationally, but we’re incomplete because we’ve had some guys out and several scholarship receivers that haven’t been able to go, a couple linemen. Will Shipley’s been a little limited. But once it all comes together and we get this team complete and we can build on the foundation that we’ve put in place this spring, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. I do think we’re going to be explosive.”

Klubnik is preparing to lead Riley’s Air Raid offense, and Swinney loves what he’s seen from the former five-star prospect entering his first full season as the Tigers’ starting signal-caller.

“I think Cade, it’s awesome to see how he’s been able to grow and mature in every area in the one year that he’s been here,” Swinney said, “and I think his future is really, really bright.”

"I think we're going to get back to being one of the top scoring offenses in the country." Dabo Swinney on @ClemsonFB's new offense 💥 pic.twitter.com/Zfq4krzS5t — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 14, 2023

