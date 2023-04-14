National analyst highlights Clemson as must-see spring game

A national college football writer/analyst recently highlighted Clemson among the can’t-miss spring games to watch.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee listed the Tigers’ spring game as one of the spring games you don’t want to miss.

Here’s what Sallee wrote regarding why it’s a must-see scrimmage:

Sophomore Cade Klubnik relegated former starter DJ Uiagalelei to the bench in the ACC Championship Game, and now he has the starting job all to himself after Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State. The big difference is that Klubnik will be working with former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley instead of Brandon Streeter, who was dismissed after last season. What changes have been made to the offense? Does Klubnik look like the budding superstar that he did toward the end of last season? Those are massive questions facing coach Dabo Swinney, and they will likely make or break the Tigers’ chances of getting back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2020 season.

Klubnik served as Uiagalelei’s backup for the majority of the 2022 season, replacing Uiagalelei after he was benched in the Syracuse, Notre Dame and North Carolina games. In that ACC title game victory over the Tar Heels, Klubnik went 20-for-24 through the air with 279 passing yards and added 30 rushing yards with another score en route to being named the game’s Most Valuable Player and earning his first career start in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee.

Klubnik finished his freshman campaign with 697 passing yards and two passing touchdowns with 139 rushing yards and two more scores over 10 games (one start). It will certainly be intriguing to see what he does as a sophomore under the tutelage of Riley, who came over to Clemson from TCU in January after winning the 2022 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant.

Following six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances from 2015-20, Swinney, Riley, Klubnik and company hope to help Clemson earn another CFP berth this season.

The Orange vs. White spring game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Death Valley. Admission is free, and the game will also be available on ACC Network Extra.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

