Notre Dame defeats Clemson 10-4 in series opener

Notre Dame defeated Clemson 10-4 in the series opener on Friday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. With the loss, Clemson fell to 20-15 (4-9 ACC), while Notre Dame advanced to 18-13 (8-8 ACC). Despite Clemson’s impressive wins over the past week, the team was unable to string together a consistent performance across nine innings in the first game against the Fighting Irish.

After a scoreless first inning from both teams, the Tigers got the first lead of the evening in the second inning. With bases loaded, right fielder Cooper Ingle hit a RBI that brought catcher Jacob Jarrell home for Clemson’s first run of the night. The second inning for the Tigers was highlighted by impressive hits by Benjamin Blackwell and Will Taylor, who both blasted singles deep through center field.

After a strong offensive showing in the first two innings, Clemson had a 2-0 advantage over Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish were quick to respond to the Tigers early lead. Clemson’s starting pitcher Ethan Darden started to struggle in the third inning after showcasing two solid innings to start the game. When the Fighting Irish started to find their form at the plate, Clemson turned to pitcher Reed Garris to help the team find its form from the mound. However, Notre Dame continued to roll on offense despite Clemson’s pitching change. The Fighting Irish picked up five hits and six runs, leaving the third inning with a 6-2 lead.

Clemson pitcher Nick Hoffmann came out of the bullpen to replace Garris at the start of the fourth inning. The Tigers turned to Hoffmann to break the rhythm that Notre Dame possessed in that six-run streak in the third inning. Despite some early pressure from the Fighting Irish at the plate, Hoffman picked up two strikeouts to keep the Fighting Irish scoreless in the fourth.

However, Hoffmann was unable to keep up that same momentum on the mound in the fifth inning. Late in the inning, Notre Dame center fielder TJ Williams homered to left field. The home run tallied two more runs to the Fighting Irish’s lead, leaving the Tigers trailing the Irish 8-2.

Despite picking up five hits in the first two innings, Clemson picked up only one more hit for the next three. It seemed like the Tigers had an opening to capitalize on some base pressure late in the fifth inning, but Notre Dame right fielder Brooks Coetzee made a diving catch on a line drive hit by Billy Amick to keep Clemson scoreless for yet another inning.

The Tigers were able to earn their first run since the second inning late in the seventh inning. Third baseman Blake Wright hit a RBI, bringing Taylor home. Despite Clemson trying to shift the momentum of the game, the Fighting Irish maintained an 8-3 lead with just two innings left to play.

In the eighth inning, the Fighting Irish picked up two more runs, widening their lead to 10-3. Both Jay Dill and B.J. Bailey came in to pitch out of the bullpen, but neither pitcher was able to to slow the momentum of the Irish.

Despite a late eighth inning push from the Tigers that resulted in another run added to their score tally, the Fighting Irish captured the 10-4 victory over the Tigers.

Clemson finished the game with nine hits, led by Cam Cannarella, who picked up three hits.

Clemson will look to level the series against Notre Dame on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.