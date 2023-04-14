Prominent draft analyst would pound the table for Bresee

With the 2023 NFL Draft coming up in a couple of weeks, a prominent draft analyst released a list of prospects that he feels most passionately about and would adamantly advocate for when the clock is running out and it’s time to make a pick.

NFL Network’s Charles Davis named former Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee among 17 prospects that he would pound the table for in the 2023 draft.

“I am rooting for this young man, who has faced a great deal of adversity in his career,” Davis wrote. “Bresee arrived at Clemson as one of the top recruits in the nation and was a first-team All-ACC selection as a true freshman. He was limited to four games the next year due to an ACL tear, but still earned third-team all-conference honors for the Tigers. Tragically, he lost his younger sister, Ella, to brain cancer in September 2022, and Bresee was sidelined by a kidney infection later in the season. He still managed to play in 10 games last year and was a second-team All-ACC pick. We know he is extremely talented, and I fully expect that talent to shine when he gets to the NFL, likely as a first-round pick.”

A former five-star prospect, Bresee spent three seasons starting on the interior of the Tigers’ defensive front after signing with Clemson as the nation’s top overall recruit in 2020. He had 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 10 games this past season and finished his Clemson career with 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks over 26 games.

Bresee has made the pre-draft rounds in an effort to further appeal to teams. He participated in the NFL Scouting Combine in early March before making his way back to Clemson on March 14 to take part in the school’s annual pro day. After running a 4.86-second 40-yard dash at the combine (the fourth-best mark among defensive tackles), Bresee did 28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press at pro day and showed his athletic ability with a 4.45-second agility drill.

Questions about Bresee’s durability are part of the reason why his draft stock is fluid. Some have him pegged as a player who will come off the board in the first half of the first round while others have Bresee sliding to be a late first-rounder if not early in the second.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

