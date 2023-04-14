Second-year LBs growing up in Clemson’s defense

The depth chart at the second level of Clemson’s defense will look a bit different next season.

Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter have entrenched themselves at the top following their breakout seasons as first-time starters a year ago, but Keith Maguire, Trotter’s primary backup at the Mike linebacker position, has moved on from the program. So has another top backup, Lavonta Bentley, who’s now at Colorado.

That leaves a handful of second-year ‘backers suddenly in position to take on much larger roles next season, which Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes they’re better suited for after spending a year in the program getting acclimated.

Rising sophomore Wade Woodaz gets most of the attention among the group after coming on strong late last season. With Carter moving over to the Will, or weak side, spot to replace the departed Trenton Simpson, Woodaz is set to take over on the outside.

But Swinney said he’s been just as pleased with the progress T.J. Dudley and Kobe McCloud have made this spring. The pair made limited contributions last season, combining for just 19 defensive snaps during their redshirt years.

Swinney said he’s seen the biggest growth from Dudley, who arrived at Clemson last year as a four-star signee out of Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Alabama) School. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has displayed a different level of commitment after showing up “a little silly and a little immature,” Swinney said. An inside linebacker, Dudley has repped primarily in the middle this spring but could also help at Will.

“Dudley seems like he has really bought in and really taken it to another level this spring,” Swinney added. “He’s going to be a guy that’s got a really bright future ahead of him.”

McCloud is a bit on the shorter side at 5-10 and projects more at the Will position, but with 225 pounds packed on his frame, Swinney said he’s noticed McCloud playing with a different level of strength. The younger brother of former Clemson receiver Ray Ray McCloud, the younger McCloud has also been a bright spot at the second level this spring.

“Probably hadn’t talked as much about him, but he’s really showing some progress,” Swinney said of McCloud. “The power hour (strength program for redshirt players) was a great situation for him, and he’s flashed this spring several times as well.”

As for Woodaz, Swinney said the 6-3, 225-pounder has worked on adding even more versatility to his game. Clemson’s primary backup at the Sam/nickel position a season ago, Woodaz played in all 14 games but got his lone start at safety in the ACC championship game. Woodaz has also spent some time learning the Mike and Will positions this spring in case the Tigers decide to use him at those spots in certain packages, Swinney said.

“He can play a lot of positions,” Swinney said. “His background is quarterback and safety, and he just really understands the game. He’s really come into his own.

“He’s gotten a lot of confidence from the experience he got during the season. He’s just got a presence to him, and he has a lot of respect from his teammates. And it’s earned. I’m really pleased with him.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

