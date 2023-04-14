Top Ohio OL says Clemson ‘really made an impact’ in recruitment with visit, offer

A top offensive line prospect made his first trip to Clemson this week and left campus with a new offer from the Tigers in tow.

Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) four-star interior lineman William Satterwhite traveled to Tiger Town for the first time Wednesday.

“It was really great,” Satterwhite said to The Clemson Insider regarding the visit. “You could really feel the family energy once you walked in the door and were greeted.”

A highly regarded class of 2024 recruit with 30-plus offers, Satterwhite collected his latest offer from Clemson during a conversation with Dabo Swinney in his office.

“Me and my mom got to sit down with Coach Swinney, and he said I check all his boxes off for a player, that coming down there was kind of the last box to check off and it showed that putting effort to come down on my own time really showed that I really cared about the program,” Satterwhite said. “So then he offered me there after we were talking.”

“It was very emotional for my mom, just hearing that from a coach,” Satterwhite added. “So, I was really excited when I got the offer.”

Satterwhite is the No. 10 interior offensive lineman and No. 170 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is ranked as high as the No. 93 overall prospect in his class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 4 offensive guard in his class.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound rising senior was able to do quite a bit while on campus at Clemson.

“We had a campus tour, we had academics (presentation) and then a football facility tour,” he said. “Went with Coach Swinney, sat in his office, talked to him and then sat in a team meeting and watched practice, had a photoshoot, then ate dinner afterwards with the team.”

Satterwhite is set to visit Penn State from Friday to Saturday, and he said that will be the final trip of what has been a busy spring on the road for him. He has also been to Michigan State, Michigan, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Louisville, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia, along with Clemson.

While Satterwhite hasn’t scheduled a return visit to Clemson yet, he expects to “most likely” make it back in the summer for an official visit.

As for when Satterwhite will make his college decision, that commitment timing is still to be determined.

“Originally, I wanted to try to commit before my senior season, which will be starting before August,” he said. “But as of right now, trying to figure things out right now, really.”

Where does Clemson stand in his recruitment following Wednesday’s visit and offer?

“I feel like for me, everything’s still open for me, for sure,” he said. “But I feel like Clemson really made an impact (Wednesday) with the visit and the offer.”

Asked what stands out most to him about Clemson, Satterwhite said, “The atmosphere for sure.”

“You can tell it’s a college-based town and they love football, and everything revolves around the team,” he added. “The family aspect of the team, for sure, and holding each other accountable.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

