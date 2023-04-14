What to watch for in Clemson's spring game

Clemson’s six-week spring football season will culminate Saturday with the annual Orange & White game at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Here are a handful of things to watch for in this year’s rendition of the Tigers’ spring game:

Altered format

Like it does every year, Clemson will split into two teams and play a four-quarter intrasquad scrimmage. There has been a change, though, to how the teams are divided.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed during a radio interview with WCCP earlier in the week that, instead of splitting the roster down the middle, the Tigers’ first-team offense will go against the second-team defense. Defensively, Clemson’s first-team unit will go against the second-team offense.

That means instead of the Tigers’ first- and second-teamers being divvied up among the two teams, they will stay together. The primary reason Swinney gave for the switch is to try to create as much continuity as possible for the quarterbacks, specifically Cade Klubnik, who’s preparing to go through his first full season as the starting quarterback.

Clemson is going to be without a handful of contributors in the game that are recovering from injuries, which has already affected some of that continuity this spring. Perhaps no position has felt that impact more than receiver. Beaux Collins, Adam Randall, Troy Stellato and Will Taylor, who’s with the baseball team, will all be unavailable Saturday.

But the decision to keep the available players that are at or near the top of the depth chart on the same team should make for a more even and competitive spring game.

Airing it out?

All eyes will be on Clemson’s new offense under first-year coordinator Garrett Riley, who has brought his version of the air-raid system to town.

That means there will be a lot of balls in the air come Saturday afternoon. Or does it?

Riley talked this spring about the need to be balanced offensively in order to win championships, and he’s proven at each of his first two stops as a play caller (SMU, TCU) that running the air raid doesn’t mean ditching the ground game. At least not in his version of the system.

Just last season, Riley’s offense at TCU had a 1,300-yard rusher on its way to the Big 12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff championship game. Now Riley inherits another 1,000-yard rusher in Will Shipley, a thumper in backup running back Phil Mafah and an offensive line that’s returning all but one starter from last season.

Saturday will be an opportunity for the offense to show what it’s been working on during its first 14 practices in Riley’s system. It’s also a chance for Klubnik to start establishing a rhythm in the passing game with the receivers he does have to work with for the time being. But it will be interesting to see what the play-call split ends up being.

Fresh faces

For the bulk of the roster, this won’t be their first spring rodeo. But the Tigers will have 13 newcomers making their spring game debut.

And some will be highly anticipated.

Perhaps no one falls into that category more than defensive lineman Peter Woods, who’s been the talk of the spring among the early enrollees. The incoming 6-foot-2, 300-pound freshman, who’s gotten his share of first-team reps this spring, has particularly impressed with his brute strength with multiple coaches and teammates pointing out his ability to physically manhandle older players lining up across from him in the trenches.

Vic Burley, Stephiylan Green and T.J. Parker are fellow members of Clemson’s heralded defensive line haul that will also suit up Saturday. Quarterback Christopher Vizzina, offensive lineman Harris Sewell, safeties Khalil Barnes and Kylen Webb and receiver Noble Johnson are among the other newcomers that will get their first chance to play in front of a crowd at Clemson.

Paul Tyson might join them. The lone incoming transfer for the Tigers to this point, Tyson missed a chunk of the spring recovering from thumb surgery but recently returned to practice. Whether or not he’ll give it a go Saturday isn’t clear, but the former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback will provide some depth at the position come the fall behind Klubnik and Vizzina.

Special attention

There’s a changing of the guard happening with Clemson’s kicking game.

For the first time in a long time, B.T. Potter won’t be trotting out to handle extra points and kickoffs in a spring game. The Tigers’ all-time leading scorer among placekickers exhausted his eligibility last season, and there’s a handful of candidates vying to take his place. Among them are three walk-ons, but the favorite in the clubhouse is redshirt freshman Robert Gunn III, the only scholarship kicker left on the roster. Of course, whoever can put their kicks through the uprights most often will win the job, and Saturday will be their first audition with all the gameday elements in play.

The punters will also be worth keeping an eye on.

Aidan Swanson is back for his senior season after handling punting duties last season. He came on strong toward the end of the year to average 42.3 yards per punt, but he’ll have to hold off redshirt freshman Jack Smith to keep his job. Punting wasn’t always the most consistent part of the Tigers’ special teams a season ago, something they’re looking to improve on next season.