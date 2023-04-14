Where Clemson stands in ESPN's latest recruiting class rankings

ESPN has released its latest 2024 football recruiting class rankings (subscription required) and still has Clemson’s class ranked in the top 15 despite a drop outside the top 10.

Clemson’s 2024 class currently checks in at No. 13, moving down four spots from where ESPN previously had the class ranked at No. 9.

Of the six total commitments in Clemson’s class to date, four are ESPN 300 pledges in Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Ill.) four-star tight end Christian Bentancur, Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin, Troup County (LaGrange, Ga.) four-star safety Noah Dixon and Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Champ Thompson.

The Tigers’ top-rated offensive commit is Bentancur (No. 112 overall in the ESPN 300 rankings), while Clemson’s top defensive commit is Feagin (No. 233 overall).

Here’s what ESPN’s Craig Haubert wrote about Clemson’s 2024 class:

The Tigers have built a strong foundation for their 2024 class with several ESPN 300 commitments, including one of the top TE prospects in Christian Bentancur, who can be a well-rounded playmaker with his size (6-5, 240), aggressiveness as a blocker and hands and body control as a receiver. Noah Dixon is a safety with good ball skills who can also support the run well with his tackling abilities. Tavoy Feagin out of Florida is another nice four-star addition to their secondary, as he is a corner with excellent quickness that is also not afraid to mix it up and be physical.

Clemson has the ACC’s second-highest ranked recruiting class according to ESPN, which has Florida State’s class ranked at No. 5.

Other ACC teams in the top 25 of ESPN’s recruiting rankings, besides Clemson and Florida State, are Wake Forest (No. 16), North Carolina (No. 17), Pittsburgh (No. 19) and Louisville (No. 25).

Overall, the top 10 teams in ESPN’s latest 2024 recruiting class rankings, in order from Nos. 1-10, are Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, FSU, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida and South Carolina.

Clemson’s 2024 class currently ranks No. 17 according to 247Sports, while Rivals has the class ranked No. 16 right now.

