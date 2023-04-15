Clemson Uses Early Outburst to Take Down Notre Dame 5-1

Clemson, SC — Clemson scored five runs across the first three innings to take down Notre Dame 5-1 on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers, who evened the three-game series, improved to 21-15 (5-9 ACC) while the Fighting Irish fell to 18-14 (8-9 ACC).

Clemson started quickly as Cam Cannarella led off the bottom of the first with a single and moved up on a wild pitch before consecutive groundouts brought him in for a 1-0 lead.

Notre Dame answered right back in the second with an unearned run to tie the game, but the Tigers immediately responded. Billy Amick led off the bottom of the second with a solo homer to retake the lead. Benjamin Blackwell followed with a one-out single before back-to-back RBI doubles from Cannarella and Cooper Ingle extended the Clemson lead to 4-1.

The Tigers added to their lead in the third as Blake Wright reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to third on a on an Amick single, and came in to score when Riley Bertram lined an RBI single to left to make it 5-1.

Clemson starter Austin Gordon (1-3) earned his first win of the season after allowing a single unearned run on four hits in a career-high 6.1 innings. Fighting Irish starter Jack Findlay (4-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on five hits in 2.0 innings.

The Tigers finished the game with 10 hits, led by three hits from Ingle, while Notre Dame tallied five hits in the contest.

Clemson looks to win their second straight ACC series as they take on the Fighting Irish at 1:00PM on Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

