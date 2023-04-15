Former Tiger to reportedly sit out start of his NFL team's offseason program

A former Clemson standout will reportedly sit out the start of his NFL team’s offseason program due to his contract.

Former Tiger defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence won’t be among the players reporting to East Rutherford on Monday when the New York Giants begin their offseason program.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Lawrence plans to skip OTAs because of his contract situation:

Giants standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence won’t be reporting for the start of the Giants offseason program on Monday due to his contract situation, sources tell the Daily News.

While the Giants have begun negotiations on a long-term deal for Lawrence, they haven’t yet been able to work out a contract extension.

Lawrence is currently in line to be a free agent following the 2023 season. The 2019 first-round pick (17th overall) is slated to play on the fifth-year option from his rookie deal at $12.4 million.

In 2022, Lawrence established career highs in a number of statistics, including sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (28), total tackles (68), tackles for loss (seven), pass breakups (three) and forced fumbles (two).

Lawrence’s outstanding season earned him Pro Bowl honors, as well as second-team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. Additionally, he was named to the first Players’ All-Pro Team and the Professional Football Writers of America’s 2022 All-NFC team.

Lawrence has racked up 213 career tackles, 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 58 quarterback hits, eight pass breakups and four forced fumbles across his first four NFL campaigns from 2019-22.

