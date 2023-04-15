News, notes and observations from Clemson's spring game

Clemson concluded its spring football season with its annual Orange & White game Saturday. The White team won 20-13 in a low-scoring affair played in front of roughly 50,000 fans inside Memorial Stadium.
Here are some notes and observations of the offense, defense and special teams from the game.
Offense
- Clemson let the quarterbacks pitch it around in the new air-raid system under first-year coordinator Garrett Riley as the group combined to attempt more than 60 passes. But Riley and his players talked throughout the spring about how the offense wouldn’t be abandoning the run, and that showed Saturday. The success rate wasn’t always high – neither team averaged more than 3 yards per carry – but there were more than 60 carries doled out, making for a fairly even play-calling split.
- The passing game featured a little bit of everything. There were screens. There were deep shots. And, perhaps more than anything, there was an emphasis on attacking the middle of the field, particularly with the tight ends, who combined for double-digit catches on the day. Walk-on tight end Banks Pope was the leading receiver with 67 yards on four receptions.
- Perhaps by design, Cade Klubnik attempted more passes than any quarterback. The Tigers’ starter went 18 of 33 passing for 190 yards against the second-team defense. It was an up-and-down performance from Klubnik, whose longest completion went for 24 yards. He threw late on a ball that was deflected and intercepted midway through the second quarter right after he was picked on the goal line on a tipped ball.
- Phil Mafah and Domonique Thomas were the beneficiaries of more carries with Will Shipley being held out. Mafah got the start with the first team in Shipley’s absence, showing plenty of power and speed on his 10 attempts. He scored the White team’s first touchdown in the opening quarter on a short run set up by a more impressive one on the previous play where he eluded a blitzing Andrew Mukuba in the backfield, bounced outside and rumbled inside the 5-yard line. Meanwhile, Thomas, who started for the Orange team, took advantage of his biggest opportunity since he’s been at Clemson. The former walk-on was the leading rusher on the day with 63 yards on 14 carries, ripping off several chunk runs through the teeth of the first-team defense.
- With Marcus Tate and Walker Parks out, true freshman Harris Sewell got the start at right guard for the first-team offensive line. The rest of the starting group consisted of left tackle Tristan Leigh, left guard Mitchell Mayes, Ryan Linthicum at center and Blake Miller at right guard. Collin Sadler (left tackle), Bryn Tucker (left guard), Trent Howard (center), Dietrick Pennington (right guard) and walk-on Will Boggs (right tackle) was the second-team unit.
- Hunter Helms got the start for the second team, but incoming freshman Christopher Vizzina quickly rotated in. Helms, who got most of the second-team reps this spring, went 8 of 18 passing for 112 yards while Vizzina attempted just six passes, completing two of them.
- Starting center Will Putnam didn’t play because he was attending his brother’s wedding, according to a team spokesperson. Shipley was held out as a precaution.
- Tight end Sage Ennis took a hit to the back at the end of a long reception in the first quarter and stayed down for a while but eventually walked off under his own power and continued playing. Receiver Hampton Earl limped off with the help of trainers late in the third quarter after being tackled awkwardly at the end of the long screen pass.
Defense
- Aggressive is maybe the best word to describe the defensive approach for both teams. The groups were active, blitzing more than usual for a spring game with tight coverage on the back end. The Orange team (first-teamers) finished with four sacks, and the teams combined for four interceptions.
- Like he has for much of the spring, incoming freshman Peter Woods got plenty of first-team reps on the interior of the defensive line. And it’s easy to see why the newcomer is so hyped. Woods was rarely pushed backward at the point of attack and displayed the strength his coaches and teammates have talked so much about. On one play, the 6-foot-2, 300-pounder threw an offensive lineman to the side on his way to making a tackle. He later powered his way through the line to block an extra-point attempt in the fourth quarter.
- With veteran defensive backs Sheridan Jones and Jalyn Phillips out, Toriano Pride started at corner opposite Wiggins for the Orange team. Mukuba primarily repped at corner with redshirt freshman Kylon Griffin getting the start at safety. Malcolm Greene, who’s primarily played nickel during his career, moved outside and joined incoming freshman Shelton Lewis as starting corners for the second team.
- Another newcomer, Khalil Barnes, started at nickel for the second-teamers and flashed some of his playmaking ability. The freshman blew up a bubble screen early in the game before coming back later in the first quarter and breaking up one of Klubnik’s passes. He then capped an impressive showing by breaking in front of one of Vizzina’s passes and tip-toeing down the sideline for a pick-six late in the fourth quarter for the winning margin.
- Incoming freshman defensive tackle Vic Burley was shaken up at the end of a play in the second quarter but walked off under his own power. He later returned.
Special teams
- Neither punts nor kickoffs were live, but Mafah, Thomas, Antonio Williams and incoming freshman running back Peyton Streko were back for kickoffs. Williams and Hamp Greene were among those fielding punts.
- Aidan Swanson was the most consistent punter, averaging 44.2 yards on his four boots for the White team. That included a 51-yarder, the longest of the day. Redshirt freshman Jack Smith, punting for the Orange team, got off a 46-yard kick during the first half but averaged less than 37 yards per punt. That still appears to be Swanson’s job to lose heading into the summer.
- It was a solid day for the placekickers, who didn’t miss any of their kicks that weren’t blocked. But the highlight of the day belonged to walk-on Liam Boyd, who gave the Orange team an early 3-0 lead with a booming 51-yard field goal that had plenty of room to spare beyond the crossbar. Quinn Caster later came on for the Orange team and made a 31-yarder.