News, notes and observations from Clemson's spring game

Clemson concluded its spring football season with its annual Orange & White game Saturday. The White team won 20-13 in a low-scoring affair played in front of roughly 50,000 fans inside Memorial Stadium.

Here are some notes and observations of the offense, defense and special teams from the game.

Offense

Clemson let the quarterbacks pitch it around in the new air-raid system under first-year coordinator Garrett Riley as the group combined to attempt more than 60 passes. But Riley and his players talked throughout the spring about how the offense wouldn’t be abandoning the run, and that showed Saturday. The success rate wasn’t always high – neither team averaged more than 3 yards per carry – but there were more than 60 carries doled out, making for a fairly even play-calling split.

The passing game featured a little bit of everything. There were screens. There were deep shots. And, perhaps more than anything, there was an emphasis on attacking the middle of the field, particularly with the tight ends, who combined for double-digit catches on the day. Walk-on tight end Banks Pope was the leading receiver with 67 yards on four receptions.

Perhaps by design, Cade Klubnik attempted more passes than any quarterback. The Tigers’ starter went 18 of 33 passing for 190 yards against the second-team defense. It was an up-and-down performance from Klubnik, whose longest completion went for 24 yards. He threw late on a ball that was deflected and intercepted midway through the second quarter right after he was picked on the goal line on a tipped ball.

Phil Mafah and Domonique Thomas were the beneficiaries of more carries with Will Shipley being held out. Mafah got the start with the first team in Shipley’s absence, showing plenty of power and speed on his 10 attempts. He scored the White team’s first touchdown in the opening quarter on a short run set up by a more impressive one on the previous play where he eluded a blitzing Andrew Mukuba in the backfield, bounced outside and rumbled inside the 5-yard line. Meanwhile, Thomas, who started for the Orange team, took advantage of his biggest opportunity since he’s been at Clemson. The former walk-on was the leading rusher on the day with 63 yards on 14 carries, ripping off several chunk runs through the teeth of the first-team defense.

With Marcus Tate and Walker Parks out, true freshman Harris Sewell got the start at right guard for the first-team offensive line. The rest of the starting group consisted of left tackle Tristan Leigh, left guard Mitchell Mayes, Ryan Linthicum at center and Blake Miller at right guard. Collin Sadler (left tackle), Bryn Tucker (left guard), Trent Howard (center), Dietrick Pennington (right guard) and walk-on Will Boggs (right tackle) was the second-team unit.

Hunter Helms got the start for the second team, but incoming freshman Christopher Vizzina quickly rotated in. Helms, who got most of the second-team reps this spring, went 8 of 18 passing for 112 yards while Vizzina attempted just six passes, completing two of them.

Starting center Will Putnam didn’t play because he was attending his brother’s wedding, according to a team spokesperson. Shipley was held out as a precaution.