Pick-six lifts White over Orange in annual spring game

Clemson held its annual Orange vs. White spring game Saturday at Memorial Stadium, where the White team defeated the Orange by a score of 20-13 in a highly competitive contest while giving fans their first look at the Tigers’ football team in 2023.

Freshman safety Khalil Barnes lifted the White team to victory with a pick-six of talented freshman quarterback Christopher Vizzina in the final moments of the fourth quarter.

Barnes jumped a pass from Vizzina near the sideline and returned the interception 22 yards into the end zone for the 20-13 lead with 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Another interception on the Orange team’s next possession all but sealed the win for the White. Redshirt junior safety Bubba McAtee came down with the second interception of Vizzina, and the White team was able to run out the clock after that.

White team quarterback Cade Klubnik finished the game 18-for-33 for 190 yards with two interceptions. Orange team running back Domonique Thomas was the game’s leading rusher, carrying 14 times for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The defenses combined for seven sacks and four interceptions. Sherrod Covil Jr. and McAtee posted a team-high six tackles for the White squad, while Barrett Carter, Peter Woods and Kylon Griffin tied for the Orange team lead with seven stops each.

Redshirt freshman kicker Liam Boyd got the Orange team on the board first on its opening possession with an impressive 51-yard field goal at the 8:56 mark of the first quarter.

The White team responded to take a 7-3 lead on its ensuing possession thanks to a 2-yard touchdown rush by junior running back Phil Mafah with around five minutes left in the first quarter.

The Orange regained the lead, 10-7, near the five-minute mark of the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Thomas. His score was set up by junior safety Andrew Mukuba’s interception of Klubnik that Mukuba returned 40 yards to the 2-yard line for a near pick-six.

That was Klubnik’s second interception of the first half, as on the White team’s prior possession, he was picked off in the red zone by senior safety R.J. Mickens after a tipped pass by freshman linebacker Jamal Anderson.

The score stayed 10-7 until redshirt junior Quinn Castner booted a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the third quarter to make the score 13-7 in favor of the Orange team.

Redshirt freshman running back Keith Adams Jr. tied the game for the White team with a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, capping an impressive 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:34 off the clock.

However, the game remained tied at 13-13 when Woods blocked Robert Gunn III’s extra-point attempt.

Both teams had opportunities to possess the ball and claim the lead after that, but ultimately, Barnes’ pick-six proved to be the difference.

The game attracted an estimated crowd of 50,000 people, the fifth-largest crowd on record for a Clemson Spring Game.

The Tigers will open the 2023 season on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.