Swinney has more praise for Woods

High praise has poured in all spring for Peter Woods.

Clemson’s highly touted freshman defensive lineman drew more praise on Saturday during the Tigers’ Orange vs. White spring game.

Head coach Dabo Swinney spoke highly of Woods again during ACC Network Extra’s broadcast of the spring game.

“Peter Woods is a guy that is rare,” Swinney said. “He’s like Halley’s Comet. Like, every now and then you get a guy that physically, mentally and maturely, and all the intangibles, he’s just ready. So, we’re blessed to have that young man in our program. You’re going to see him early and often.”

Listed at 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, Woods enrolled at Clemson in January after signing with the Tigers as a five-star recruit in December. He was ranked as high as the nation’s No. 4 prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, which billed him as the best defender in his class regardless of position.

Woods finished his high school career at Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. He recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season.

