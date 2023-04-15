Swinney Spring Game Report

Clemson, S.C. — Head coach Dabo Swinney feels good his team following the annual spring game.
Coach Swinney gives the latest on injuries, raves about his freshmen, talks Klubnik and much more in his presser following the Orange White game.
For all of the talk leading into the spring about the air-raid system Garrett Riley brought with him from TCU to Clemson, the Tigers’ new-look offense didn’t display many fireworks in its first public (…)
Saturday afternoon was a special one at Doug Kingsmore Stadium as Clemson recognized Hall of Fame coach Jack Leggett. Leggett had his number retired and is now on the outfield wall along with other former (…)
RALEIGH, N.C. – Dodging weather on Friday that halted action, No. 6/7 Clemson returned to the field on Saturday afternoon and captured two victories at NC State to improve to 40-4 overall (14-3 ACC). Clemson (…)
Clemson, SC — Clemson scored five runs across the first three innings to take down Notre Dame 5-1 on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers, who evened the three-game series, improved to (…)
Clemson’s spring game on Saturday didn’t feature the Tigers’ leading rusher in each of the last two seasons. Will Shipley didn’t suit up in the 2023 Orange vs. White spring game at Memorial Stadium, (…)
Clemson finally recognized Hall of Fame coach Jack Leggett Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore. Leggett had his number retired and will is now on the outfield wall along with other former Tiger greats. (…)
Clemson held its annual Orange vs. White spring game Saturday at Memorial Stadium, where the White team defeated the Orange by a score of 20-13 in a highly competitive contest while giving fans their first (…)
Clemson concluded its spring football season with its annual Orange & White game Saturday. The White team won 20-13 in a low-scoring affair played in front of roughly 50,000 fans inside Memorial Stadium. (…)
High praise has poured in all spring for Peter Woods. Clemson’s highly touted freshman defensive lineman drew more praise on Saturday during the Tigers’ Orange vs. White spring game. Head coach Dabo (…)
NFL.com recently identified the ideal top two picks for every team in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter sees several Clemson draft prospects as ideal picks for these NFL teams. Reuter (…)