Swinney: ‘We’re a work in progress'

For all of the talk leading into the spring about the air-raid system Garrett Riley brought with him from TCU to Clemson, the Tigers’ new-look offense didn’t display many fireworks in its first public showing.

That didn’t necessarily surprise head coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson’s White team edged the Orange team 20-13 with roughly 50,000 fans taking in the action inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday. It was a defensive touchdown – newcomer Khalil Barnes’ pick-six of fellow freshman Christopher Vizzina in the waning minutes – that proved to be the difference on a day when defense took center stage.

Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik both credited the Tigers’ aggressiveness on that side of the ball for some of the offense’s struggles, particularly through the air. The defenses combined for seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss and four interceptions, two of which were thrown by Klubnik off tipped balls.

“Tips are supposed to be picks,” Swinney said.

But Saturday was also a stark reminder of the less-than-full deck Riley and his quarterback have been playing with. Starting offensive linemen Marcus Tate (knee) and Walker Parks (ankle) have been limited all spring while recovering from injuries sustained last season, and the line was without a third starter Saturday in center Will Putnam, who was attending his brother’s wedding. Meanwhile, the Tigers have been operating with a skeleton receiving corps all spring.

The temporary absences of Beaux Collins (shoulder), Adam Randall (knee), Troy Stellato (knee) and Will Taylor (baseball) left Clemson with four scholarship receivers available for Saturday’s game, and it showed. Antonio Willaims led the White team with five catches, but none of them covered more than 15 yards. Walk-on Hampton Earle was the Orange team’s top receiver with two receptions for 51 yards, but even he had to be helped off the field late in the game after being tackled awkwardly at the end of the long catch and run.

“We’ve been a very incomplete team this spring with the guys that have been out, but the guys were able to go through spring, I’m really pleased and proud of the work,” Swinney said.

The bulk of Clemson’s big plays came on the ground even without star running back Will Shipley, who’s been battling knee tendonitis and was held out as a precaution, Swinney said. Phil Mafah scored the White team’s lone touchdown on a 2-yard run while Domonique Thomas, perhaps the offense’s biggest bright spot with a team-high 63 yards on 14 carries, later found the end zone for the Orange team on a 2-yard run of his own.

And the offense had chances for more.

Klubnik’s first interception came with the White team threatening for another score in the first half facing fourth-and-2 from the Orange 2-yard line. That came after Klubnik missed Cole Turner streaking past Toriano Pride Jr. earlier in the game. Klubnik’s deep ball down the middle of the field hung up one second too long, allowing Pride enough time to recover and prevent what would’ve easily been the longest pass play of the day had it connected.

“A few missed opportunities offensively,” Swinney said. “Some big competitive plays defensively.”

While the defense won the day, Swinney said he wasn’t necessarily disappointed with the offense’s showing, all things considered. Swinney acknowledged there’s work to do on both sides of the ball, but he said the offense was able to get everything installed this spring and lay a solid foundation for the fall.

“It’s going to come together nicely,” he said. “I really believe that.”

Swinney said next up will be individual meetings with players over the next couple of weeks leading into the summer. It will be on the players to do their part to return as the best version of themselves when the team reconvenes in August for fall camp.

But Swinney said he likes the progress his team has made to this point.

“We’re a work in progress, but we’ve improved. And that was the main thing, especially offensively,” he said. “To put a foundation in, to improve and get better, and we were able to do that.”